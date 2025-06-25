Chiredzi District Hospital Fails To Buy Diesel For Ambulance To Transfer Patient To Masvingo

By A Correspondent

A tragic domestic incident in Chiredzi has exposed the dire state of Zimbabwe’s public healthcare system, after Chiredzi District Hospital failed to raise enough diesel to transfer a critically injured patient to Masvingo General Hospital.

The patient, identified as Jerry, is reportedly fighting for his life after being scalded with hot cooking oil by his wife during a domestic dispute. He is currently admitted at Chiredzi District Hospital, but medical staff have recommended an urgent transfer to Masvingo General for specialized care.

However, the transfer has stalled due to a lack of fuel. The hospital’s ambulance reportedly has no diesel, and the patient’s family is struggling to raise the US$80 required to facilitate the transfer.

A family member who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed deep frustration and despair.

“We are watching him deteriorate by the hour. All because there is no fuel and we can’t find the money quickly enough. It’s heartbreaking,” the relative said.

Hospital staff confirmed the fuel crisis but declined to comment further, citing protocol. Local health activists have since called on authorities to urgently intervene and ensure the patient receives the care he desperately needs.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about the state of healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, where hospitals continue to face shortages of basic resources, including fuel, medication, and critical staff.

As Jerry’s condition hangs in the balance, many are questioning how a major public hospital can be rendered helpless by something as basic as a tank of diesel.

FROM INBOX | This guy Jerry was scalded with cooking oil by his wife in Chiredzi. He is battling for his life in Chiredzi district hospital. The family is battling to raise $80 needed to transfer him to Masvingo general hospital. The ambulance has no diesel. pic.twitter.com/8PIwR6XVAn — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) June 25, 2025

