Don’t Be Offended By My Name, Pastor Mb*ro Tells Zimbabweans

By A Correspondent

Controversial South African preacher, Pastor Mb*ro, has addressed Zimbabweans directly, urging them not to be offended or amused by his name, which has stirred laughter and discomfort due to its meaning in Shona.

Pastor Mb*ro, whose full name is Paseka Franz Motsoeneng, is the founder and leader of Incredible Happenings Ministries. Known for his flamboyant sermons and dramatic healing services, he took time over the weekend to clarify the origin and meaning of his name in his home country.

“I know that in Zimbabwe Mbro means something else, but I am not that male organ,” he said candidly. “Actually, here in South Africa, Mbro means someone chosen to lead the church, a prophet or leader. So please, I am not that male organ.”

The preacher, who has drawn media attention across Southern Africa for his unconventional style, said he respects cultural and linguistic differences but hopes Zimbabweans can look past the name and focus on the message he brings.

His statement comes ahead of anticipated regional outreach plans, where he hopes to extend his ministry into neighbouring countries, including Zimbabwe.

