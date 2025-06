ECL burial in SA saga at the Court

Spread the love

LUNGU BURIAL DRAMA: Mourners have gathered at a church in Johannesburg for the funeral service of Edgar Lungu, the 6th Zambian president.

But the court is yet to decide if Lungu will be buried in SA or Zambia.

The matter is currently being heard at the High Court in Pretoria.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...