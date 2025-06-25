ECL Court Updates

Hearing underway at the Pretoria High Court, where the government, through the Attorney Genera Mulilo Kabesha, is seeking to stop the burial of former President Edgar Lungu in South Africa.



On A 10 MINUTES SHORT BREAK

So far the South African court has heard that no Zambian national died in South Africa on 5th June with the death certificate of Edgar Lungu at that hospital. Only a Zimbabwean national died.

LUNGU BURIAL DRAMA: Mourners have gathered at a church in Johannesburg for the funeral service of Edgar Lungu, the 6th Zambian president.

But the court is yet to decide if Lungu will be buried in SA or Zambia.

The matter is currently being heard at the High Court in Pretoria.

IF A PATIENT COMES TO THE HOSPITAL AS TENDAI MUNYARADZI, YOU CAN NOT FAKE THE DEATH CERTIFICATE TO ANOTHER NAME OR NATIONALITY

Just In:

In the ongoing burial court challenge, Family requests the SA high court for a few minutes adjournment.

Latest from South Africa

Former President Edgar Lungu had four passports, one from Zimbabwe, one diplomatic and two green passports

ONE ZIMBABWEAN PASSPORT, TWO DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTS FROM TWO DIFFERENT COUNTRIES AND TWO GREEN PASSPORTS AT THE TIME OF ADMISSION TO HOSPITAL BUT NO ZAMBIAN WAS ADMITTED.

DIFFERENT NAMES, SAME PERSON. COURT STAND DOWN TO AMEND APPLICATION.

Mourners have gathered @ Cathedral of Christ the King in Hillbrow, awaiting court verdict ahead of ECL’s funeral service

