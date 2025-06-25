ECL might be buried in August

LUNGU’S BODY WON’T BE BURIED UNTIL AUGUST

The Pretoria High Court has ruled that it will hear a motion in August 2025 regarding the repatriation of former President Edgar Lungu’s body to Zambia.

Zambia’s Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha had filed an application to halt the burial of Mr. Lungu, citing public interest and legal precedence.

The burial was stopped as mourners had begun gathering at the Cathedral of Christ the King in South Africa today Wednesday June 25,2025.

In an order reached by mutual agreement between the Lungu family and the State, Judge Ledwaba of the Pretoria High Court directed that the family should not proceed with the funeral and burial of the former President until the matter is resolved.

The court further ordered the State to file an amended notice of motion and supplementary founding affidavit seeking the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body on or before July 4, 2025.

The Lungu family has also been directed to file their heads of argument and list of authorities by July 24, 2025. The court will then hear the matter on August 4, 2025.

Additionally, the court has allowed the Lungu family, and other designated individuals, to visit and inspect the body of the late President.

