ECL Mourners stranded at the Cathedral until 18 July 2025

Lungu’s burial put on hold until court determines matter on merits

THE burial of late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that was scheduled to take place today, has been suspended and will not take place today.

The court has given the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha until July 3 to submit an application on whether ECL’s body should be repatriated to Zambia.

The court has further granted the Lungu family have until July 4 to respond, once an application is made by the Zambian government.

This matter has been adjourned to July 18, 2025.

Mourners remain gathered at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Johannesburg, South Africa.

