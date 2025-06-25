ED Struggles To Pronounce Mushore’s Liberation War Credentials

By A Correspondent — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has come under fire for failing to provide a convincing account of the late Luke Mushore’s liberation war credentials, casting doubt over his elevation to national hero status.

Mushore, 76 — a former Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland Central Province and ex-MP for Muzarabani South — died on June 13 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre on Monday. His cause of death remains undisclosed, further fuelling speculation.

In stark contrast to tradition, where government profiles of heroes include aliases, military training, operational roles, and command responsibilities, very little was revealed about Mushore’s role in the armed struggle. His promotion to hero status was delayed, and when it came, was accompanied by vague language and a glaring lack of detail.

Mnangagwa, in a brief eulogy delivered in Shona and English, described Mushore as a “reliable cadre” who contributed to the liberation struggle and land reform, saying:

“The late national hero vaiva bango rakasimba rataivimba naro mumusangano weZanu PF, vaisava zinyekenyeke.”

But beyond these generalities, the president offered no substantive evidence of Mushore’s war record. The only official note was that he “joined the liberation struggle in 1972” and was “revered for his steadfast commitment.”

Post-independence, Mushore reportedly established a productive farm in Centenary and supported land reform — acts viewed by critics as signs of party loyalty rather than liberation credentials.

Analysts say the omission of specific war records marks a significant departure from past hero declarations, raising uncomfortable questions about whether Mushore’s elevation was based more on political connections than merit.

The secrecy surrounding both his cause of death and his war record has left many Zimbabweans asking: was Mushore a hero, or just a loyal party man?

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Chipo Mushore (née Musiwapinda), 21 children, and 61 grandchildren.

