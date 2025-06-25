Exiled Geza Still Hounding Zanu PF as Party Grapples with Waning Support in Mashonaland West

By A Correspondent| Although exiled and officially cast out from the ruling Zanu PF ranks, former party stalwart Blessed Geza continues to cast a long shadow over the party’s troubled internal processes, with recent developments in Mashonaland West exposing cracks in what was once considered a loyal fortress of the ruling elite.

Zanu PF’s ongoing cell verification exercise — a precursor to electing new central committee members — has been marred by poor turnout, infighting, and organizational malaise across districts such as Makonde, Hurungwe, and Sanyati. Nowhere is the political turbulence more symbolic than in Sanyati, where the party is scrambling to replace Geza, who was expelled after publicly calling for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Despite his exile, Geza’s influence lingers. His dramatic exit and vocal criticism of the leadership have reportedly left deep divisions in the party base, which remain unresolved. “There’s a void in Sanyati,” admitted one provincial insider. “Geza didn’t leave quietly — he left with a message that continues to resonate with some structures.”

Factional Jockeying Intensifies

As the party seeks to fill the vacuum left by Geza’s departure, competition among hopefuls is intensifying. Notable names vying for the central committee seat in Sanyati include Mines Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura, controversial businessman Jimaya Muduvuri, and youth figure Kudakwashe Nduya. But insiders claim the race has turned into a proxy battle over loyalty to Mnangagwa — a political minefield that Geza helped trigger before his expulsion.

In Hurungwe, the contest to replace jailed former deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe has Reuben Marumahoko and Ability Gandawa locked in a tense standoff. Meanwhile, Makonde district sees its own power struggles, with Phineas Makumbe, Tommy Mwanza, Simba Ziyambi, and Locadia Gwati contending to replace Kindness Paradza, now serving at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

A Party in Decline?

Beyond the power wrangles, Zanu PF is facing a more ominous threat — apathy. According to a confidential letter from Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, poor attendance and internal disunity have crippled the verification exercise.

“Elsewhere, we noted low attendance, which indicates either poor communication or poor planning… Some absences were due to unresolved issues with sitting MPs,” Mliswa-Chikoka lamented in her letter, obtained by NewsDay.

Some areas, like Bumi Hills, reportedly saw zero attendance, while Cheuchi in Mhangura drew a mere eight participants. In stark contrast, Ward 4 in Chinhoyi recorded the highest turnout at 550 — still modest by the ruling party’s historical standards.

Mliswa-Chikoka also singled out Chegutu district for fostering rebellion and “inciting disunity,” warning that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Legacy of Disruption

Political observers argue that the instability in Mashonaland West — once a Zanu PF heartland during the late Robert Mugabe’s rule — is emblematic of deeper dissatisfaction within the party. While Geza may be physically absent, his impact is visible in the cracks now forming in the party’s foundations.

“Geza’s defiance emboldened others, and now you see the ripple effects,” said political analyst Dr. Mandla Dube. “His expulsion didn’t silence dissent — it may have only driven it underground.”

