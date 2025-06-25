FC Platinum Maintain Unbeaten Run as PSL Season Reaches Midway Point

Spread the love

By Sports Correspondent

FC Platinum have emerged as the only team to preserve their unbeaten record in the first half of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, as the campaign now heads into its crucial second phase.

The Zvishavane-based giants have demonstrated consistency and resilience, navigating a competitive opening half where traditional powerhouses have faltered. In a season marked by surprise results and fluctuating form, FC Platinum have quietly established themselves as title contenders with an impressive run that includes a string of hard-fought draws and key victories.

In contrast, league debutants MWOS—who had gone toe-to-toe with the league’s best—saw their unbeaten streak come to a halt on the final matchday of the first round. That defeat also cost them top spot, which was swiftly reclaimed by defending champions Simba Bhora.

Simba Bhora ended the first half at the summit, edging MWOS by a single point and underlining their credentials to defend their title. Yet it’s FC Platinum’s unbeaten status that has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, especially given the disappointing performances by some of the league’s traditional giants, who now find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

“FC Platinum’s consistency is a testament to their squad depth and discipline,” said one PSL analyst. “In a season where big clubs have failed to live up to expectations, they’ve quietly done the basics right.”

Football stakeholders believe the first half of the season has captured the true essence of the game—unpredictable, competitive, and full of drama.

As the second half of the campaign begins, all eyes will be on whether FC Platinum can maintain their momentum, and whether the faltering giants can rediscover form in time to mount a serious challenge.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...