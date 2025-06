Gukurahundi Genocide brewed in Harare

Spread the love

Zimbabweans are worried as the ruling party continues to violate Human Rights in Matabeleland region through the Gukurahundi Genocide Community Outreach program that is led by the chief perpetrator President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa without a legal backup or parliamentary approval. As the outreach kicks off ZimEye will publish the voices of the Gukurahundi Genocide Survivors.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...