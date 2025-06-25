Headlands Honda Fit Horror Crash Victims Named

By Crime and Courts Reporter-The Police have released names of the victims of the Honda Fit a accident that occurred in Headlands early this week.

On Monday, 23 June, Nyathi said the people died when a Honda Fit they were travelling in collided head-on with a heavy truck near Yorkshire in Headlands around 7:30 PM on Sunday.

The driver of the Honda Fit vehicle was driving towards Mutare with five passengers on board and on approaching a blind curve at the 142 kilometre peg, he attempted to overtake a tractor while there was an oncoming Sino Howo truck, resulting in a head-on collision.

As a result of the crash, all six occupants of the Honda Fit vehicle died on the spot. The bodies were taken to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, that the victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:

Portia Choto (29) a female adult of Chikanga 1, Mutare.

Kupakwashe Tandi a male infant aged 3 months of Chikanga 1, Mutare.

Rudo Elizabeth Chafa (36) a female adult of Budiriro 5, Harare.

Prince Tashinga Makota (28) a male adult of Mutare Rural Camp, Mutare.

Wadzani Nyoni (37) a female adult of Budiriro 1, Harare.

Commissioner Nyathi said that the sixth victim’s name is still being confirmed and updates will be provided once the family has been notified. He added:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses condolences to the families of the victims and urges the public to observe road safety regulations.

