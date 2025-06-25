Honda Fit Killer Walks Off With 2 Weeks Community Service

Spread the love

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Chinhoyi Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash 🚨

Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe – June 25, 2025

A 20-year-old man from Chinhoyi has been sentenced to 24 months in prison following a devastating road traffic accident that occurred on November 17, 2024, resulting in the death of one pedestrian and injuries to four others.

According to the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court, the offender was driving a Honda Fit northbound on the Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road near the Central Business District at approximately 4:00 AM, when he struck five pedestrians walking toward town. One of the victims tragically died from severe head injuries shortly after being admitted to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. The other four victims sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Shockingly, the offender fled the scene after the incident. Investigations revealed that he was driving without a valid driver’s licence, and the vehicle was deemed unroadworthy.

The court found the offender negligent on the following grounds:

Failing to keep a proper lookout.

Failing to keep the vehicle under proper control.

Wantonly driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

In a ruling that has sparked public debate, six months of the sentence were suspended for three years, and the remaining 18 months were conditionally suspended pending 360 hours of community service.

The case has raised serious concerns over road safety and law enforcement, especially regarding unlicensed and reckless drivers on Zimbabwean roads.

Stay with us for more updates.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...