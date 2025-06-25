Lungu Family Ordered To Halt Burial

📍BREAKING NEWS | GAUTENG HIGH COURT HALTS LUNGU BURIAL

Pretoria Court Blocks Funeral as Legal Battle Over Zambia’s Former President Erupts

Pretoria, South Africa – 25 June 2025

By Court Correspondent | ZimEye | The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has issued an urgent order stopping the burial of Zambia’s late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, pending the outcome of a full legal hearing scheduled for 4 August 2025.

The ruling follows a heated court application brought by parties close to the Lungu family, who accuse authorities of attempting to carry out a politically driven burial process without the family’s full consent. The applicants argued that the former president deserves a dignified and unified funeral, in line with both African tradition and his status as a former head of state.

In a surprising development during the hearing, legal representatives for the first to seventh respondents formally undertook not to proceed with the funeral or burial, saying they had received instructions to allow the legal process to unfold.

🔹 Court Acknowledges Public Interest

The court acknowledged the deep grief and national emotion surrounding the matter and noted that the public has a legitimate interest in how the proceedings unfold. The legal teams on both sides were praised for engaging constructively and agreeing on a structured way forward.

A statement submitted in support of the application emphasized the importance of cultural dignity:

“As Africans, we believe the deceased should be laid to rest respectfully and in a manner that unites the family and nation — not divides it.”

🔹 Terms of the Court Order

The court issued the following directions:

1. The respondents may not proceed with the funeral or burial of the late President until the finalisation of the main application.

2. Any party wishing to intervene in the matter must file papers by 18 July 2025.

3. The applicant must file an amended notice of motion and supporting affidavit by 4 July 2025.

4. The respondents are to file opposing affidavits by 11 July 2025.

5. Both sides are to file their heads of argument, chronologies, and lists of authorities by 18 and 24 July, respectively.

6. A joint practice note and chronology must be submitted by 25 July 2025.

7. The matter will be heard in full as a special motion on 4 August 2025.

8. Electronic service of all documents is permitted.

9. The costs of the urgent application are reserved and will be determined during the main hearing.

10. Only the first to seventh respondents are allowed to visit or inspect the body, or permit others to do so.

🔹 What This Means

President Lungu died on 5 June 2025, but his remains are now effectively under legal protection, as the court steps in to resolve growing tensions over who has the right to determine his final resting place.

The case has sparked widespread discussion across Zambia and the diaspora, with supporters of the former president insisting on full respect for his legacy and the family’s wishes.

The legal outcome in South Africa could also influence how similar cross-border burial disputes involving political figures are handled in the future.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow as the matter progresses toward the 4 August hearing.

