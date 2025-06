No ECL burial today in SA

SOUTH AFRICAN COURT GRANTS ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT AN INTERIM EX-PARTE INJUNCTION TO HALT ECL’S BURIAL IN SOUTH AFRICA.

Ex-parte injunction to halt burial granted. AG to file an application for repatriation by 3rd July. The Lungu family to respond by 4th July. Inter parte hearing set for 18th July

