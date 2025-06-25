Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio Apologizes After Difficult Club World Cup Start

Sports Correspondent

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has issued a heartfelt apology following a turbulent start to his FIFA Club World Cup campaign, which saw him concede a penalty in the opening match against Al-Hilal and pick up a red card in the 3-1 victory over Pachuca.

The 22-year-old, a product of Madrid’s academy, took to social media to address the criticism and own up to his early struggles.

“It’s not being the start of the competition I wanted but I have no doubt I’ll turn it around,” Asencio wrote. “I’ll work harder and learn from this.”

His red card means he will sit out Real Madrid’s upcoming clash against RB Salzburg, further complicating head coach Xabi Alonso’s defensive setup. With Dean Huijsen expected to start, questions remain over who will partner Antonio Rudiger, who is still regaining full fitness.

Despite the setback, Asencio has received support from within the squad. Midfielder Federico Valverde came to his defense, praising the young defender’s previous performances and resilience.

While Eder Militao’s return and Huijsen’s recent form may limit Asencio’s minutes moving forward, the young centre-back is determined to fight for a place in the knockout stages.

His path to redemption may be steep, but Asencio appears committed to proving his worth under Alonso in what remains of the competition.

