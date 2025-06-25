Tragedy Strikes Gombamwa Village as Fisherman Drowns in Masembura Dam

By A Correspondent | The Gombamwa community in Bindura, under the jurisdiction of Chief Masembura, is mourning the untimely death of a local fishmonger who drowned while fishing at Masembura Dam.

Tonderai Chingoma tragically slipped from his swimming tube while casting fishing nets and drowned in the dam’s waters.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe, confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a case of sudden death in Bindura where Chingoma drowned while casting his fishing nets yesterday,” said Inspector Mundembe.

According to reports, the body was discovered floating in the dam by a fellow villager, Paradzai Nyika, who promptly alerted the authorities.

The body was later retrieved and transported to Bindura Hospital for further procedures.

In light of the incident, police have urged members of the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging in recreational or fishing activities near water bodies without proper safety measures.

