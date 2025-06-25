You Get Instructions From Us, Tagwirei Tells Senior Government Officials

By A Correspondent

Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the enigmatic businessman long associated with Zimbabwe’s corridors of power, is now openly asserting authority within both the ruling ZANU PF party and the government.

Recently smuggled into the ZANU PF Central Committee, Tagwirei’s rise has not only unsettled party veterans but also sparked fresh debate over the real centres of power in the country.

Often described as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “blue-eyed boy,” Tagwirei wasted no time in stamping his presence.

Speaking to reporters in Harare after a closed-door provincial meeting involving senior government officials on Tuesday, Tagwirei declared:

“The party (ZANU PF) is bigger than the government,” — a bold reminder to civil servants and ministers alike about where orders originate.

The statement signaled a possible shift in power dynamics, with Tagwirei now moving from operating behind the scenes into a more direct political role. His transition from wealthy tycoon and pulpit preacher to political figure has reignited speculation that he may be eyeing even higher office in the near future.

While he has made no public claims to the presidency, his alignment with Mnangagwa, vast financial resources, and newfound official role within ZANU PF suggest a carefully charted path toward deeper influence in national politics.

Whether Tagwirei becomes a successor, a kingmaker, or simply a strategic insider, one thing is certain: his voice now carries weight not just in business circles, but in the highest echelons of Zimbabwe’s political establishment.

