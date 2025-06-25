Zanu PF Is Bigger Than Government, Tagwirei Showcases Political Power, Days After Central Committee Appointment

By A Correspondent

Controversial businessman and political powerbroker Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei has made waves in ZANU PF circles after quietly entering the party’s influential Central Committee this month — a move many see as a calculated step toward even greater political ambition.

Widely regarded as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “blue-eyed boy,” Tagwirei’s sudden and low-profile inclusion in the Central Committee has raised eyebrows, with party insiders suggesting it signals his growing influence in both party and state affairs.

Speaking to reporters in Harare after attending a closed-door provincial meeting with government departments on Tuesday, Tagwirei made remarks that hint at a shifting power dynamic.

“The party (ZANU PF) is bigger than the government,” he said pointedly, underscoring a sentiment often used by top party elites to remind civil servants and ministers where true authority lies.

His statement has reignited speculation about Tagwirei’s political ambitions, especially following his gradual transition from the business world and pulpit into full-fledged politics. Long known for his deep pockets and behind-the-scenes influence in both state contracts and party funding, Tagwirei is increasingly stepping into the limelight.

Though he has not formally declared any presidential ambitions, insiders suggest his rapid rise through party structures—coupled with his alignment with Mnangagwa—could be part of a broader succession strategy within the ruling party.

Whether he is positioning himself as a future presidential contender or simply consolidating his influence within ZANU PF, one thing is clear: Tagwirei is no longer just the man behind the scenes—he’s now part of the machinery steering Zimbabwe’s political direction.

