ZRP Drops Victim Into Rapist Suspect’s Hands

Imagine this: You gather the courage to report your rapist. You put your trust in the police — in the law — believing you’ll be safe now. You’re placed in custody for your protection. But in the dead of night, the very officer sworn to protect you unlocks the cell… and hands you back to the man you were running from.

That was the fate of Benitta Tshuma, a young woman whose desperate cry for justice ended not in safety, but in a body bag — dumped across the border in Botswana. Her alleged killer? The same man she had accused of rape. And the man who delivered her into his hands? A serving Zimbabwean police officer, now at the centre of what is being called the “Judas Cop Scandal.”

This isn’t just a story of betrayal. It’s a brutal reminder of how justice can be weaponised, and how women — even after speaking out — are still not safe.

PLUMTREE, Zimbabwe — June 25, 2025

A Matjinge-based police officer accused of betraying his oath by handing a rape victim over to her alleged attacker — who later murdered her — is set to appear in court tomorrow in a case that has sent shockwaves across Zimbabwe.

Thembani Mukanyani (39), a serving member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, is being labelled a “Judas in uniform” after it emerged he allegedly released Benitta Tshuma, a rape complainant under protective custody, into the hands of her accused rapist, Cabangani “Mike” Mathe (35).

Tshuma had bravely reported Mathe for rape and was placed in what should have been the safety of police protection. But in a stunning betrayal, Mukanyani is alleged to have secretly handed her over to Mathe in the dead of night. Authorities believe Mathe then smuggled her across the border into Botswana, where she was brutally beaten to death.

Her decomposed body was later discovered, and a witness has come forward stating Tshuma was last seen in Mukanyani’s company. This led to the arrest of both men, now facing charges of rape, murder, and abuse of office.

In a dramatic court appearance on 11 June, emotions ran high at the Plumtree Magistrates’ Court, with Magistrate Ailene Munamati remanding the duo in custody until 25 June. The packed courtroom, dominated by women, erupted in tears and outrage, with many demanding justice not only for Benitta but for other alleged victims.

Disturbingly, several women present claimed they too had suffered abuse at the hands of the accused. This has prompted a national call for survivors to come forward.

“If you’ve been assaulted by Mike, please don’t hesitate to testify. We have him in custody and your safety is guaranteed,” read a statement issued by police today.

The case has exposed deep cracks in the justice system, sparking outrage across social media and in human rights circles. State Prosecutor Ruth Ncube is leading the charge against the accused.

Although Benitta Tshuma’s immediate family did not attend the hearing, a relative confirmed they are “closely watching the developments and expect full justice to be served.”

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in Plumtree, with whispers of a possible network of victims and systemic cover-ups.

The case, now widely referred to as the “Judas Cop Scandal,” has ignited national fury and calls for police reforms, particularly concerning how sexual violence cases are handled within law enforcement.

