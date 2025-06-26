Accused Man In A 3rd Floor ED Jump

Convicted Rapist Jumps from Third Floor of Bulawayo Court After Sentencing

A 38-year-old man convicted of attempted rape shocked court officials and members of the public on Wednesday after he jumped from the third floor of the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court moments after being sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Monwabisi Mhilwane was convicted by Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Sibonginkosi Mnkandla for attempting to rape his 19-year-old cousin on multiple occasions at their family homestead in Lortondale Village, Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province.

Immediately after sentencing, Mhilwane broke away from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers and threw himself out of a third-floor courtroom window. He landed on the first floor with visible injuries and was rushed to hospital under police guard.

The case was prosecuted by Mr Jethro Mada, who told the court that Mhilwane had persistently sexually harassed the teenager. On one occasion in February, he proposed love to her and demanded sexual intercourse. When she refused, she reported the matter to a cousin sister who initially intervened privately.

The court heard that on March 30 at around 8PM, Mhilwane forced entry into the complainant’s room, grabbed her breasts and attempted to undress her. The girl screamed, and her cousin intervened once again.

On April 30, while the complainant was relieving herself in the bush around 5AM, Mhilwane followed her and demanded sex. When she refused, he threw stones at her. The matter was reported to the police after he was later caught red-handed on top of the victim.

Magistrate Mnkandla noted that the complainant was a minor and that Mhilwane had betrayed his role as a family guardian. She said the evidence was overwhelming despite the accused’s denial and entered a conviction after full trial.

“The accused showed no remorse and abused a vulnerable girl who regarded him as a trusted relative,” said Mnkandla during sentencing.

Court officials said Mhilwane remains hospitalised and will begin serving his sentence upon recovery. Authorities are also investigating the security lapse that allowed him to break away from custody.

