16-Year-Old Chimanimani Bride Commits Suicide After Assault Over US$20 Grocery Change

CHIMANIMANI – A tragic case of domestic abuse has rocked the Rusitu Valley community after a 16-year-old married girl, Loveness Makorokoto, took her own life on Monday by ingesting poison, reportedly after being assaulted by her 30-year-old husband for failing to account for change from a US$20 grocery allowance.

Manicaland Police Acting Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times, stating that Makorokoto died upon admission at Rusitu Mission Hospital.

According to police, Makorokoto had been sent to purchase groceries by her husband, Simbarashe Marira, using a US$20 note. An argument allegedly ensued when she returned without full change. Marira reportedly assaulted her during the altercation.

Around 2 p.m., Makorokoto approached a neighbour, 34-year-old Rumbidzai Makuza, and confessed that she had consumed poison following the domestic assault. Makuza rushed her to Rusitu Mission Hospital, but medical personnel pronounced her dead upon arrival.

Police have launched a full investigation into the matter. The case has raised urgent concerns over child marriage, gender-based violence, and the vulnerability of underage girls in rural communities.

No arrest had been confirmed at the time of publication.

