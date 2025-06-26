BREAKING: Lungu’s Party Clash On Camera After Trying To Bury Him Near Mandela’s Wife

Given Lubinda assures public that opposition will be united upon returning to Zambia, following the embarrassing chaos witnessed today | Zambia’s main opposition party PF-Tonse leaders have clashed on camera in Johannesburg after trying to bury the late President Edgar Lungu near Nelson Mandela’s wife, something the same leaders banned the country’s founding president Kenneth Kaunda from doing. Speaking is former Justice Minister Given Lubinda who stopped the Kaunda family from burying Kenneth next to his wife; ironically today he’s trying to bury Lungu at the cemetery Winnie Mandela is resting. Sean Tembo was addressing the press when he was disrupted and the only camera man ordered to switch off the machine. Lubinda later came up and assured that all opposition will unite once back in Zambia.WATCH THE VIDEO

