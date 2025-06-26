Brendan Galloway Returns from Injury, Eyes Comeback Season with Plymouth Argyle

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwe international defender Brendan Galloway has successfully returned to full fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Galloway suffered a leg injury in January 2025 during the closing stages of Plymouth Argyle’s 1-1 draw against Oxford United at Home Park. The setback required surgery and kept him out for the remainder of the season, dealing a major blow to both his club and international prospects.

As a result, the 28-year-old was also unavailable for Zimbabwe’s international friendlies against Burkina Faso and Niger in June, missing out on valuable national team action.

However, in a welcome development for both club and country, Galloway was spotted participating in Plymouth Argyle’s first day of pre-season training on Friday. His presence on the pitch marks a significant milestone in his recovery and sets the stage for a potential return to competitive action ahead of the new season.

Despite Argyle’s relegation from the English Championship to League One, Galloway is set to remain with the club as he enters the final year of his contract, which runs until June 2026.

The defender’s return brings a boost to Argyle’s defensive options as they aim to bounce back to the Championship, while Zimbabwe fans will be hopeful that he reclaims his spot in the Warriors squad ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

