Chombo ‘Death’ Rumours Fuel Mliswa–Marian Fight

By A Correspondent – Rumours of the death of veteran politician Ignatius Chombo on Wednesday sent shockwaves across Zimbabwe, reigniting the long-standing public feud between his ex-wife Marian Chombo and former Norton MP Temba Mliswa.

Chombo, one of Zimbabwe’s longest-serving cabinet ministers under the late President Robert Mugabe, was prematurely declared dead on social media. The reports were quickly quashed by his former wife and current Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Marian Chombo, who issued a public statement confirming that he was alive.

However, it was Marian’s public denial that provoked a scathing response from Temba Mliswa, who took to social media to question her authority to speak on behalf of Chombo’s family.

“Allow the family to speak please. Chombo has a wife already, Sisy Bessy. You are now only a baby mama. How do you even know he’s home unless you live there too? Leave the real immediate family to respond,” Mliswa wrote in a tweet laced with both English and Shona.

The online exchange has brought to light once again the bitter personal and political tensions between Mliswa and Marian, who have clashed repeatedly in the past. Mliswa has accused Marian of corruption and abuse of office, particularly in relation to illegal mining operations and land deals in Mashonaland West.

Just last week, Mliswa was arrested at his Spring Farm in Karoi, a development he claims was politically motivated and orchestrated by Marian and senior police officials.

“Breaking News! Today, I was arrested by a formidable contingent of 12 armed Law and Order officers from the ZRP in Chinhoyi, all orchestrated by the Officer Commanding Mash West, Commissioner Tawonei Nyazema, who is clearlyscurrying around to clean his criminal trail,” Mliswa posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

He alleges that his arrest was a direct response to a series of exposés in which he accused Marian Chombo and Commissioner Nyazema of being part of a “clandestine criminal cartel” involving illegal Chinese mining in the Sanyati area.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.

Chombo’s Long Political Journey

Ignatius Chombo served as a key figure in Zimbabwe’s post-independence political landscape. He held various cabinet posts over two decades, including:

Minister of Local Government, Public Works and Urban Development (2000–2015) – the position for which he is most remembered, having implemented controversial urban housing policies.

(2015–2017) Minister of Finance and Economic Development (2017) – his final cabinet post, briefly held just before Mugabe’s ouster during the November 2017 military coup.

Chombo was known for his loyalty to the Mugabe regime and was a prominent member of the G40 faction, which was opposed to the military-backed Lacoste faction led by Emmerson Mnangagwa. Following the coup, Chombo was arrested and charged with corruption, though some of the cases later stalled in the courts.

The sudden circulation of his death rumours this week—despite being false—has once again thrust Chombo and his legacy into the spotlight, while simultaneously exposing the deep divisions and unresolved rivalries within the ruling elite.

