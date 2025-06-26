Jacob Zuma’s Daughter Runs Away from King Mswati: “It’s Been Months Without a Husband”

By A Correspondent…

In a shocking development that has captured regional attention, South African publication Limpopo Newspaper has reported that Nomcebo Zuma, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, has left her royal husband, King Mswati III of Eswatini.

Nomcebo, just 22 years old, was one of the youngest wives of Africa’s last absolute monarch. Her abrupt departure from the royal palace has sent shockwaves through both the South African and Eswatini communities, with royal insiders reportedly scrambling to contain the fallout.

According to Limpopo Newspaper, “King Mswati’s wife, Jacob Zuma’s daughter Nomcebo (22), leaves polygamous marriage saying it’s been months without a husband.” The report suggests that Nomcebo felt neglected and disillusioned with the realities of royal life, which, despite its privileges, has been marked by long periods of emotional and physical isolation.

“She told close friends that being married into royalty is not what she expected,” a family source allegedly told the paper. “She said it’s been months without a husband, and she felt more like a prisoner in a golden cage than a wife.”

King Mswati, known for his extravagant lifestyle and controversial polygamous marriages, has faced criticism over the years for how he manages his royal household. With over a dozen wives, some former spouses have previously spoken out about the challenges of royal life, ranging from restrictive traditions to lack of personal freedom.

What makes this incident particularly significant is the political and cultural weight it carries. The union between Nomcebo Zuma and King Mswati was seen by many as a symbol of alliance between two prominent southern African political legacies. Her departure, therefore, is not just a personal matter—it reverberates through diplomatic and cultural channels as well.

In response to her sudden move, the Limpopo Newspaper reports that a “royal delegation runs to Nkandla–KwaZulu Natal to negotiate her return.” Nkandla, Jacob Zuma’s controversial homestead, is now at the center of behind-the-scenes talks aimed at persuading Nomcebo to return to the palace.

Thus far, the Zuma family has not issued an official statement. However, sources close to the family suggest that Jacob Zuma has been deeply involved in the situation, reportedly expressing disappointment that his daughter was “not given the care she deserves.”

While King Mswati’s court has remained tight-lipped, speculation continues to mount about what this means for the stability of the royal household and future relations between the Zuma family and the Eswatini monarchy.

Whether or not Nomcebo will return remains uncertain. But her brave decision to walk away from one of Africa’s most powerful thrones has reignited public debate about gender roles, freedom, and modernity within traditional royal structures.

As one South African social media user commented, “She chose herself. And maybe, just maybe, that’s more powerful than any crown.”

