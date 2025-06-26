Kuda Tagwirei says “if You Are Not a Tenderpreneur, You Are Foolish!”

He says- “If you are not a tenderpreneur, you are foolish. If you are not a tenderpreneur, you are foolish. There is the biggest buyer or seller in this country is government. So if you do not want to get a tender, from the biggest supplier, the biggest buyer, where are you going to get your business from? So anyone who tells you that you must not get tenders is foolish. You must actually strive to get a tender from government. Those who are saying these ones are tenderpreneurs are jealous because they don’t get the tenders. Because if you have the tender, you will not say you are a tenderpreneur. In fact, I would rather be called a tenderpreneur. Let me tell you this. Do you know a gentleman by the name Elon Musk? Who knows Elon Musk? Elon Musk, Elon Musk, someone? Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is a tenderpreneur. Because his biggest contracts are with the American government. So he won those contracts. That coining of that word was done by white people to discourage black people to get access to business from governments. Now, there are two stages of business. You can be a manufacturer, you can be a trader. There is nothing wrong with you being a trader. Where you have the access to markets, you must buy from this one who does not have. Some of the biggest companies in the world, like Glencoe, are traders. Vitrol, Traders, Trafigura. These are multi-billion companies. But their biggest contracts are with governments all over the world. And those companies are white-owned. So we, Zimbabweans, must be owners of our own destiny. And if I can get a tender or many tenders, I will get them. You can call me whatever name you want. I don’t care. So you must also want the same.”

