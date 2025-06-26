Malaria-Related Deaths Rise in 2025

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe has emerged from its peak malaria transmission season amid growing concerns over a spike in infections and fatalities. Health authorities are now evaluating the full impact of the recent surge.

According to Dr Aspect Maunganidze, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country has recorded a noticeable rise in malaria-related illnesses and deaths since January 2025. While detailed statistics are still being compiled, the trend has raised alarms among public health officials and communities in high-risk regions.

The Ministry is expected to release a comprehensive report on the outbreak and outline enhanced prevention and response strategies to curb further transmission. Malaria remains a major public health challenge in Zimbabwe, particularly during the rainy season when mosquito populations thrive.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...