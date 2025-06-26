Mnangagwa Has Escaped State House Spotlight Using Tagwirei

By Baba Jukwa | Through the green mashed up nation addresses of today, Emmerson Mnangagwa has successfully shifted all negative focus from himself to Kuda Tagwirei, a mere runner. This is what he (the Grace Mugabe accused liquidator) has been doing since the 1970s. He never does the dirty work, all that is done by small boys and runners beginning with the lads accused of finishing the liberation fighters in Mozambique (Dec 1979).

ZANU PF structures are now shaking in anger against one person, they believe wants to take over power, turning off their eyes from the person who’s already taken the nation by the neck since 1977, and is only getting stronger.

16 million people are caught up agitated by a boasting tenderpreneur, while Mnangagwa escapes untouched. Will Mnangagwa make it, and what will it take to catch him?

