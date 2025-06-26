Mnangagwa Loses Power

By A Correspondent – Zanu PF internal restructuring exercises currently underway have revealed growing discontent and dwindling grassroots participation with the party losing support in Mashonaland West province following the recent expulsion of war veteran and outspoken former Zanu PF official Blessed Geza.

Zanu PF is currently conducting a cell verification exercise in Makonde, Hurungwe, and Sanyati districts to prepare for the co-option of new central committee members.

However, the process has been marred by poor attendance, internal divisions, and unresolved tensions dating back to the 2023 general elections.

In Sanyati, the expulsion of Geza—who openly called for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa—has left a vacuum and stirred divisions.

Geza, a respected war veteran, gained notoriety for criticizing Mnangagwa’s leadership, accusing him of betraying the values of the liberation struggle and presiding over a corrupt, authoritarian regime.

His bold stance, which resonated with sections of disgruntled war veterans and party loyalists, ultimately cost him his position in the party.

The leadership contest to replace Geza has drawn figures such as Mines Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura, businessman Jimaya Muduvuri, and Kudakwashe Nduya.

However, insiders say the infighting and lack of cohesion have severely disrupted the party’s organizational momentum in the area.

In Hurungwe, another power struggle is unfolding between Reuben Marumahoko and Ability Gandawa, both vying to replace the imprisoned former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe.

In Makonde, Phineas Makumbe, Tommy Mwanza, Simba Ziyambi, and Locadia Gwati are competing to succeed Kindness Paradza, now a commissioner at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, there will be no co-option in Chinhoyi to replace controversial businessman Mike Chimombe, who remains in remand prison facing fraud-related charges.

Sources within the party said the cell verification process is progressing at a snail’s pace.

Some areas, such as Bumi Hills, reportedly recorded zero attendance, while others, including Cheuchi in Mhangura, attracted as few as eight people.

Ward 4 in Chinhoyi had the highest turnout with 550 people.

In a letter seen by NewsDay, provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka acknowledged the challenges facing the process. “We noted low attendance, which indicates either poor communication or poor planning.

In both cases, the work will be redone to ensure no one is left out,” she wrote. “Some absences were due to unresolved issues with sitting MPs. This is unfortunate, but this process is about the party and its structures; therefore, it must proceed.”

Mliswa-Chikoka also reprimanded officials in Chegutu district, accusing them of undermining the verification exercise. “Worse still, some attempted to incite disunity and rebellion against this vital exercise. Let this be a clear warning to the Chegutu administrative leadership that this behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at all,” she said.

Mashonaland West was once a stronghold of Zanu PF during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s reign.

However, since the 2017 coup that ousted Mugabe and installed Mnangagwa, internal fractures have widened, and support in the province has weakened, now made more apparent by the fallout from Geza’s ouster and the turmoil gripping the party’s grassroots.

