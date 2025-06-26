Mnangagwa’s fast tracked Gukurahundi Genocide survey kicks off

The ill prepared Gukurahundi Genocide hearings led by Traditional leaders who survived the genocide and led by the Chief Gukurahundi Genocide Perpetrator, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa begin today, the president of the National Council of Chiefs, Chief Mtshane Khumalo has confirmed.

Chief Khumalo said all logistical arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and uninterrupted hearings.

He assured the nation that preparations, including transport for traditional leaders to rural areas and the secure storage of sensitive testimonies, have been meticulously finalised as Zimbabwe starts its national healing and reconciliation process.

However Zimbabweans and lnternational Human Rights bodies have condemned the process. Below are some of the views of the surviving Gukurahundi Genocide victims.

