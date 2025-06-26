Prosecutors Arrested For Extorting A Traditional Healer

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested two public prosecutors, Takunda Muzenda and Marlon Makamba, stationed at Rusape Magistrates Court, on charges of criminal abuse of duty after allegedly extorting a traditional healer over a case pending before the courts.

The traditional healer was arrested in June 2023 by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Rusape for allegedly threatening Praise Mutume with harm over unpaid a debt.

The traditional healer’s wife reportedly approached the arresting officer seeking assistance for her husband’s release and was linked to Makamba, who demanded $250.00 and was paid $189.00.

On June 17, 2025, Muzenda allegedly summoned the traditional healer, advised that he was now handling the case, and demanded $500.00, claiming $300.00 was for the magistrate and $200.00 for himself to destroy the case docket.

Muzenda was allegedly paid $400.00 and assured the traditional healer that court attendance was unnecessary.

However, despite the payments, a warrant of arrest was issued against the traditional healer on June 24, 2025, and he confronted Muzenda, who failed to provide an explanation.

Realising he had been duped, the complainant reported the matter to ZACC, and a trap was set up, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

Muzenda and Makamba are set to appear at Mutare Magistrates Court on June 27, 2025, for their initial remand.

