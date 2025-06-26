Protests In Kenya: Citizens Reject Ruto’s Controversial Tax Bill

NAIROBI, June 25 (Reuters) – At least sixteen people were killed during nationwide anti-government protests in Kenya on Wednesday, most of them allegedly by police forces, according to Amnesty International Kenya.

The demonstrations marked one year since violent protests over a controversial tax bill culminated in the storming of parliament.

Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets across the country, including in the capital, Nairobi, to commemorate the anniversary of last year’s protests, during which over 60 people lost their lives. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons, local media and a Reuters witness reported.

“Sixteen people have been verified dead as of 8:30 a.m.,” said Irungu Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty Kenya, in an interview with Reuters. “Most were killed by police,” he added, noting that at least five victims had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The death toll was jointly verified by Amnesty International and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

KNCHR, a government-funded watchdog, earlier confirmed eight fatalities, all reportedly resulting from gunshot wounds. In a statement on its official X account, KNCHR reported, “Over 400 casualties have been documented, including demonstrators, police officers, and journalists.”

The commission cited a heavy police presence and raised concerns about “allegations of excessive use of force, including rubber bullets, live ammunition and water cannons, resulting in numerous injuries.”

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), another state agency, said at least 61 people were arrested during the protests.

Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi’s largest public hospital, received dozens of wounded protesters, a hospital official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Kenyan police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga declined to comment on the reports or provide a police casualty assessment when contacted by Reuters.

The protests, largely driven by youth-led movements, continue to highlight growing frustration with President William Ruto’s administration over economic pressures and perceived government overreach.

Source: Reuters

