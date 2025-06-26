Proudly Zimbabwean: Gorimbo and Lunga Reunite in the U.S. to Support One Another

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

In a powerful moment of Zimbabwean pride and solidarity, United States-based Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Themba Gorimbo met up with Warriors and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga in the U.S., where Lunga was representing his club at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Although Mamelodi Sundowns have since been knocked out of the tournament, the spirit of camaraderie and national pride remained unshaken as the two athletes took time to reconnect and support each other. Gorimbo, who has become a household name for his inspiring journey from hardship to the UFC, made time to visit Lunga — a gesture that symbolized the unity and resilience of Zimbabwean talent on the global stage.

The two posed for a photo together, capturing a moment of mutual respect between two of Zimbabwe’s top sportsmen — one dominating in the octagon, the other on the pitch.

Gorimbo, known for his humility and deep patriotism, shared how meaningful it was to show up for a fellow Zimbabwean abroad. “Supporting a fellow Zimbabwean always feels right,” he reportedly said. “It’s bigger than sport — it’s about showing the world that Zimbabweans can rise in any arena.”

Lunga, though disappointed by his club’s early exit from the tournament, expressed gratitude for Gorimbo’s encouragement. “It means a lot to be supported by someone like Themba,” Lunga said. “He’s a true warrior, and to know he’s following my journey motivates me even more.”

The meetup has been celebrated by fans back home as a symbol of unity and shared ambition among Zimbabwean athletes. One user on social media summed it up best: “This is the Zimbabwe we love to see — unity, success, and support.”

As Gorimbo continues his ascent in the UFC and Lunga regroups with Mamelodi Sundowns, their brief but meaningful encounter serves as a reminder that even in moments of setback, the spirit of Zimbabwean excellence and brotherhood remains strong — crossing disciplines, borders, and challenges.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...