Simba Bhora, FC Platinum Clash In Explosive Tie

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

ZVISHAVANE – The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League roars into the second half with a high-stakes showdown as defending champions Simba Bhora take on perennial contenders FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium this Saturday.

Simba Bhora, who closed the first half of the season at the summit with 35 points, will be looking to tighten their grip on top spot as they face an in-form FC Platinum side that remains unbeaten after 16 games. With MWOS breathing down their necks—just a point behind—there’s no room for error.

FC Platinum, currently sixth on the table with 24 points, have earned a reputation for resilience, drawing 12 times and winning four matches so far. A victory over Simba Bhora could catapult them into the top-four conversation and simultaneously throw a wrench into the defending champions’ title ambitions.

History favors the hosts, who lead the head-to-head tally with three wins from five meetings. Simba Bhora have claimed victory just once, while their most recent fixture ended in a goalless stalemate earlier this season.

The weekend’s action also features several crucial matchups. On Saturday, TelOne face Herentals at Ascot Stadium, ZPC Kariba host Dynamos at Nyamhunga Stadium, and Yadah square off against Manica Diamonds at Heart Stadium. Bikita Minerals meet Chicken Inn at Gibbo, while Baobab Stadium will see Ngezi Platinum battle Kwekwe United.

Sunday promises fireworks too, with Highlanders locking horns with second-placed MWOS at Barbourfields Stadium. Meanwhile, CAPS United host Green Fuel at Rufaro, and Triangle United go head-to-head with Scotland FC at Gibbo Stadium.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...