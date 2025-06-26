Tagwirei Denies Presidential Ambition In Mnangagwa Style

By A Correspondent| Controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has dismissed growing speculation linking him to a bid to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, labeling the talk “foolish” and affirming his loyalty to the Zanu PF leader whom he insists will remain in power until 2030.

Addressing a gathering in Bulawayo yesterday, Tagwirei — who is widely seen as one of the most influential figures behind the scenes in Zimbabwean politics — denied any interest in high office and instead launched a blistering attack on opposition politicians and internal party critics he accused of fuelling the succession narrative.

“There is no vacancy in the Office of the President. President ED Mnangagwa is the President until 2030,” Tagwirei declared. “I am a businessman… stop being foolish. Why should I be looking for something that does not exist?”

He continued: “It’s foolish for me… why should I waste my energy on something that does not exist? The President is going to be there up to 2030. So anyone who says that, they are foolish in their own thinking because there is no vacancy in the Presidency.”

The businessman, who referred to himself as a “soldier” of Mnangagwa, added, “A soldier who has been sent by the very President who is going to be there until 2030. Anyone who thinks that should go and sleep… they are dreaming.”

Tagwirei’s comments come amid swirling rumours that the politically connected tycoon is positioning himself for leadership in a post-Mnangagwa era, especially as the ruling Zanu PF party navigates internal divisions and succession tensions.

In a rare public political outburst, Tagwirei also took aim at opposition politicians and former Zanu PF officials, accusing them of hypocrisy on corruption.

“The people who speak the most about corruption are the most corrupt,” he said. “The President does not speak about people. I learn from the President — he speaks about his vision. So I follow the President’s vision. It’s not about corruption; it’s about building the country.”

Without holding back, he mentioned Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senior leader Tendai Biti and exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere by name.

“If I were to stand here — and Tendai Biti knows this — and I start to talk about his corrupt activities, toenda kupi (where will we go)? As for Kasukuwere, he is one of the most corrupt people I know. So we don’t celebrate people and their misgivings; we celebrate work and moving forward,” said Tagwirei.

The businessman’s remarks signal an increasingly combative posture as his public profile continues to grow. Critics say his growing political influence, particularly through economic dominance and close ties to the President, has made him a central player in Zimbabwe’s succession dynamics — something he appears keen to deny.

However, Tagwirei’s forceful rejection of the presidency rumours and his call for loyalty to Mnangagwa are likely to be seen by some as a calculated move to both defuse speculation and solidify his position as a kingmaker rather than a contender.

