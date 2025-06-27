Another Trabablas in Mutare

Spread the love

By Business Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has unveiled yet another controversial infrastructure project, the construction of two new traffic interchanges along the 31.2km Christmas Pass Bypass Road in Mutare, amid growing concern that such high-value tenders are being abused to benefit politically connected elites.

The interchanges, likened to the recently constructed and widely questioned Mbudzi (Trabablas) Interchange in Harare, are being developed at both ends of the bypass, with preliminary works already underway.

The contractor, Leengate Private Limited, a company reportedly linked to Mnangagwa’s inner circle — often referred to as Zvigananda — has been handed the US$99 million project without an open tender process.

The project, expected to last 15 months, is being justified on the basis of improving road safety. The Christmas Pass stretch has long been a notorious accident hotspot, particularly for haulage trucks using the Beira Corridor.

Government officials claim the bypass and interchanges will reduce fatalities and congestion in Mutare’s CBD.

But questions are being raised over the opacity of the deal, the cost, and the capacity of Leengate — a relatively unknown player — to deliver such a complex project. Critics say this is yet another example of how Mnangagwa’s government is awarding massive state contracts to politically loyal businesses with little public accountability.

The bypass road, first proposed in 1992, is finally being constructed under Mnangagwa’s infrastructure drive, which has repeatedly been accused of serving as a cover for looting. Similar concerns were raised around the Mbudzi Interchange, where costs ballooned amid allegations of inflated invoices and kickbacks.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed construction began last Thursday, adding that the project includes “two major interchanges and several bridges.” The interchanges will be situated at the Romeo Turn-off and near Mutare Teachers’ College, linking the new route with the Mutare–Chimanimani Highway.

Leengate director Commence Chivanga remained tight-lipped about project details, only stating that equipment mobilisation was ongoing. Provincial roads engineer Raphael Sigauke also confirmed site clearance had begun, with 4km of the corridor earmarked for early development.

Despite the lack of transparency, officials continue to praise the initiative. Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, hailed the project as a testament to the “Second Republic’s” developmental vision — ignoring mounting criticism that such projects are riddled with patronage and corruption.

“This is yet another milestone under the leadership of our visionary President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Mugadza said. “The bypass will finally end the nightmare caused by Christmas Pass accidents.”

The project also includes the rehabilitation of Sakubva (Murahwa) People’s Green Market Bridge and was cleared through an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) conducted by ELWAS (Pvt) Ltd, a local consultancy — itself reportedly connected to Mnangagwa’s associates.

Analysts warn that while Zimbabwe desperately needs infrastructure renewal, these projects must be managed transparently, competitively, and in the public interest — not turned into billion-dollar feeding troughs for the ruling elite under the guise of national development.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...