Bosso Boss Resigns

Sports Correspondent

BULAWAYO – Highlanders Football Club’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Kindman Ndlovu has stepped down from his position, marking yet another leadership shake-up at the Bulawayo-based giants.

Ndlovu’s resignation comes less than three months into his tenure and makes him the fourth CEO to exit the club in the past 12 months — a clear sign of instability at the executive level of one of Zimbabwe’s biggest football institutions.

The reasons for Ndlovu’s sudden departure have not yet been officially disclosed by the club. His brief stint adds to growing concerns among supporters and stakeholders over Highlanders’ ability to maintain consistent leadership at the helm.

