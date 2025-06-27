Chatunga Walks Free After AK47 Assault on Mazowe Mine Workers

By A Correspondent| The sons of the late former President Robert Mugabe continue to engage in criminal activities without facing justice, with the latest incident involving Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, who reportedly terrorised mine workers at a Mazowe gold concession in a shocking display of violence, entitlement, and state-enabled impunity.

Chatunga, the youngest of Mugabe’s children, allegedly led a group of armed men — wielding AK-47 assault rifles — in a brutal attack on security staff at Ultimate Mining, a concession that borders Grace Mugabe’s farm. The mob accused the mine’s workers of allowing illegal gold panners to trespass onto Mugabe-owned land.

Witnesses described the terrifying moment Chatunga and his men arrived, shouting and brandishing military-grade weapons, usually restricted to state security forces.

“They accused us of protecting invaders,” said one victim. “Then Chatunga shouted, ‘Wasiirei vanhu vachipinda mumunda waPresident chaivo?!’ (Why did you allow people to enter the real president’s land?) before attacking our guard.”

Three workers were severely injured — one, Elvis Bvumbwe, sustained multiple fractures while trying to protect himself from beatings with logs and metal rods. Medical affidavits from Parirenyatwa Hospital confirmed broken bones, deep bruises, and trauma classified as severe and potentially permanent.

The workers say they were dragged into the Mugabe compound, drenched with water and beaten relentlessly. Despite the clear evidence of violence — including firearm discharge — Chatunga reportedly walked into Mazowe Police Station, threatened officers with political fallout, and left without being arrested.

“If Mnangagwa hears I’m at Mazowe Police, everyone here will be fired,” Chatunga allegedly said before driving off.

