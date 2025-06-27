Chiwenga’s Domestic Worker Nabbed for Theft of Cash and Valuables

By A Correspondent| A 24-year-old woman who was employed by Marian Chiwenga has been dragged before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for stealing money, clothes, and other valuables before fleeing from her employer’s home.

Mazvita Njanike Kapfumvuti appeared before Magistrate Perseverance Makala facing charges under Section 113 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

According to prosecutor Deliwe Masibera, the theft occurred on January 15 when Kapfumvuti stole US$500 and R2 000 from Chiwenga’s home. She initially denied any knowledge of the missing money but later admitted to taking it, claiming she had replaced it. However, only R300 was recovered.

Later that day, Chiwenga discovered that Kapfumvuti had disappeared, taking with her a suitcase, a travel bag, and a variety of clothing and household items including jeans, sandals, skirts, baby blankets, school uniforms, and curtains.

On May 25, Chiwenga received a tip-off about Kapfumvuti’s location and alerted the police, leading to her arrest. Some of the stolen items, including a suitcase, travel bag, jeans, sandals, skirts, and blouses, were recovered.

The total value of the stolen property was US$500, R2 000, and clothes worth US$333. Only R300 and clothes worth US$35 were recovered.

Source: State Media

