Horror As Man Kills Own Son (2) in Brutal Paternity Dispute….

By A Correspondent

A Fort Rixon man from Matabeleland South has been arrested after allegedly murdering his two-year-old son in a violent outburst over a paternity dispute, leaving the local community reeling in horror.

According to police, the suspect, Israel Chisongo, engaged in a heated confrontation with his wife, Martha Moyo, during which he accused her of infidelity and denied being the biological father of the child.

What began as a domestic argument quickly turned into a brutal act of violence. Authorities allege that Chisongo forcefully seized the child from Moyo’s arms, placed him on the ground, and proceeded to stab and dismember the toddler, reportedly cutting through the infant’s stomach.

The gruesome nature of the crime has sent shockwaves through the Fort Rixon area, with villagers expressing disbelief and outrage at the brutality inflicted on the innocent child.

“The suspect is in police custody, and investigations are underway,” said Matabeleland South Police Spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube, who confirmed the arrest. She urged the public to seek peaceful means of resolving domestic disputes and condemned the senseless act of violence.

The case is expected to be brought before the courts soon as investigators continue compiling evidence.

