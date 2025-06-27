Ibbo Mandaza Denied an EU Visa.

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The owner of the SAPES Trust institution, Dr Ibbo Mandaza was denied an EU visa.

Dr Mandaza made the revelation to a ZimEye contributor during discussions which come at a time he was publicising video content produced by the fraud-fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s spokesman.

Vida denied… Ibbo Mandaza

He has collaborated with an insecurity scammer over the last 7 years to demoralise opposition parliamentarians with unfair and unbalanced accusations such as his claim that Nelson Chamisa’s MPs were only fixated on issuing press statements over the GoldMafia investigation scandal in 2023.

The founder of the Al Jazeera investigation Simba Chikanza who expressed concern over this, is the one who took him head over his propagation of content by a high profile fraud fugitive’s spokesman.

When asked for a comment why he is circulating content that may harm the public, Dr Mandaza was adamant, up to the time he was asked over many gaps on his CV that EU investigators are in the know about him.

He was asked over his many claims he has been making that he was trained as a fighter in the liberation struggle of the 60s-70s.

Accusations against the opposition

Mandaza was also asked over his source funding since 1980, having gained a reputation of allegedly not paying salaries to his own employees since the 1990s, plus using other professionals’ profiles for financial enrichment.

He was also asked over many statements he has been making while collaborating with an identity scammer to without basis accuse the civil society leading to them being brutalised by state security agents in the last 2 years.

One of most jaw breaking observations relates to a statement he has issued that his colleague, the journalist Hopewell Chin’ono accused opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa of requesting through him, assistance of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to organise a government of national unity before the 2028 elections. Mandaza was asked why he has recently demanded that his own statement not be discussed in public at a time when it is clear the accuser uttered it in front of a panel of 7 participants at one of his SAPES Trust meetings.

“Why the secrecy then on such a matter of national interest whether true or false?,” he was asked.

What does he seek to achieve with his SAPES Trust institution then?

He responded by asking administrators of a war veterans group to intervene because according to him the questions are a personal attack.

But how do such matters of national interest become a personal attack, when they have little or anything to do with him? He could not respond, and soon bolted out of a war veterans WhatsApp Group he has been using to campaign to support his proposals for a National Transition Authority institution he has said he wishes to lead the country.

His colleague Chin’ono also attempted to create a government in exile institution that he quickly dismantled in Sept 2024 after failing to answer over allegations of identity and financial frauds, in the period he has spent the last 14 years using journalism to misrepresent the British Embassy in Harare by claiming that the consulate conducted a police clearance on him in 2011, something that is impossible, and the embassy has had to make a public announcement to clear the air in March 2024.

Dr Ibbo Mandaza was reached for a comment for the last time before this article was published.

Below was the trail of discussions:

Why do you seem bent on corrupting the war vets’s forum with content –

By the fraud fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s Spokesman, Maynard Manyowa? ⁠by a person who’s spreading suggestions that Hopewell Chin’ono exposed Pomona Scandal, something that never happened, and it’s well known that the only person who did it is Allan Markham? ⁠content promoting your colleague Chin’ono who has 3 identity cards with three different names? ⁠ content that is simply promotional of two dubious characters ? ⁠content by Maynard Manyowa who’s a published mentee of the GoldMafia implicated Uebert Angel? ⁠content that triggers watchdogs to want to ask disclosure of your own background- including your claim that you trained in the war effort in Tanzania… your change of name from an English one to Mandaza, and a statement declaring your acquisition of wealth since 1980 @⁨Ibbo Mandaza⁩ + source of funding ?

Ibbo Mandaza: “Chikanza, please don’t abuse me; I have no intention of altercating with you and don’t involve me in your battles with your adversaries. Be warned.”

Question:

Are you the real SAPES Trust researcher, acclaimed academic, who can’t answer the few lines on matters of accountability at a time when you’re seeking support of the war vets’ for your NTA project? What warning do you make and what do you hope to inflict on a public inquirer… are you confirming that you actually cause harm to people? ⁠put aside the mention of people you say are adversaries, what of you, Dr Ibbo Mandaza, who are you, are you a war veteran who trained in Tanzania as you’ve been telling people? ⁠What is your source of income since 1980, since you’re settling up a national institution? ⁠Why do you make threats to harm, on an inquirer if you’re the national academic and NTA protagonist that you’ve been making on videos? After you’ve calmed down, kindly attend to the above questions one by one, for public interest and safeguarding purposes, so we know you will not equally harm our war veterans who’ve been battered for decades by fake people.

Our leaders, War vets,

please come and see these responses by the SAPES academic.

Ibbo Mandaza: “Admin, please intervene and stop this abuse or I kindly withdraw from this platform.

Chikanza, you have communicated with me in better times ; you are free to contact me directly.”

Question: What abuse is this that you allude? Are you not the leader of the NTA project, a national initiative that is seeking consensus of the war vets, that they have asked you be inquired of over your own project? Who are you please, and are you a true war veteran? How did you become richer than trained fighters of the struggle ? This isn’t to imply you’re a thief… it is just for public safeguarding so people can know and trust you better. Kindly attend to the above questions so our war veterans can know you better.

Dr Ibbo Mandaza, you are kindly asked to

disclose your liberation war credentials, with which you’ve been announcing for years that you trained in Tanzania. Are you a real war veteran and not a Chigananda using other people’s titles for money since the 1970s? ⁠What’s your source of funding, and since you’re running a NTA public institution, when will you declare your bank statements and asset records since 1980? We earnestly await disclosure. ⁠You’ve asked questions be sent to you privately and yet you’ve not been responding the same phonecall inquiries for months since the day you promised to reveal evidence of your accusations that Chamisa received money same figure as that accused of the respected Blessed @⁨Cde Bombshell – Blessed Geza⁩ ? . Why are you hiding evidence of such a public interest matter that you accused the opposition leader, if you’re not a counter intelligence operative stretching the spirits of the masses ? ⁠Why did you change your name in the 70s, if it wasn’t in order to camouflage among activists as you’ve been accused of doing? ⁠What is your source of funding since 1980, can you declare your papers @⁨Ibbo Mandaza⁩ for transparency. ⁠When will you apologise for misleading the masses with your SADC-leader-stopping Mnnagagwa-claims you gave the people misleading hope just after the OEM report in 2023 @⁨Ibbo Mandaza⁩ ?

Ibbo Mandaza: “Chikanza, I have no obligation to respond to your offensive statements. My biography is in the public domain; and likewise my public utterances and publications. For ease of reference, see the brief attached to the notice for my Public Lecture at UNISA on 27 May 2025.”

Question:

⚡️Dear Dr Ibbo Mandaza.

Does being a keynote speaker at this same UNISA institution (silent for 6 years while a fake prophet made money with its name), qualify you as a war veteran who announces threats on people inquiring over facts on your CV? Have you apologised for soiling the name of war vets by announcing threats plus pronouncing regime-level-damaging bribery allegations against the opposition with wordings also used against Blessed Geza? After failing to answer the few lines above, is it not a fact that you’ve failed to make the most basic disclosure about who you are and or your background since the 70s? Is it not a fact now that you’re the only war veteran (and the only doctorate holder) in Zimbabwe history to announce threats on a basic inquiry over who you are and your source of finances @⁨Ibbo Mandaza⁩?

Ibbo Mandaza: “For the record, please don’t include me as an errant factor nor create the impression that I have in any way traded abuse. Otherwise, I will gladly withdraw right away or, rather, you remove me forthwith as I was invited onto this platform.”

Question: 1. If need be, please do add Chin’ono, for these are public interest-questions to Ibbo Mandaza who says he wants to lead the country’s envisioned NTA, and has been saying he is a war veteran of the 70s, who has also accused opposition leaders of getting money from Mnangagwa, but says queries over this important information are a personal attack. Also add Shepherd Bushiri’s spokesman, who Ibbo is propagating.

It is also Ibbo Mandaza, who’s been throwing statements that Chin’ono uttered at SAPES that say Chamisa is discussing with Auxillia Mnangagwa a proposed GNU, but Mandaza demands that the disclosures made at – a SAPES panel of 7 not be discussed in public; which thing leaves questions over what really Mandaza is seeking to achieve with his SAPES organisation, that he communicates in a way that appears like street gossiping, matters of national interest. If Chamisa has done these things, what are you hiding Dr Ibbo, why the secrecy @⁨Ibbo Mandaza⁩ ? Who is Ibbo Mandaza, and how does he become a war veteran from the 70s trained in Tanzania? Why does he seem extremely secretive about his accusations of Chamisa that the nation would benefit knowing whether false or true? What is Mandaza’s source funding for 45 years since 1980? Why does Mandaza not want to disclose all before he leads the country in an NTA capacity? Why does he threaten harm when asked these basic questions? Are war veterans safe from a person who does what no war vet has ever done? If anyone see these questions as personal attacks, that is unfortunate. We will gladly exit these forums.

⚡️10. When will Ibbo Mandaza disclose to the war vets that he was denied an EU Schengen Visa and the reasons thereof… so that they can trust him a person of his stature, Ibbo Mandaza ?

