Jah Prayzah Rejected US Visa

Jah Prayzah’s U.S. Tour Dates Cancelled Amid Visa Processing Setback

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | Washington D.C. / Dallas – June 27, 2025 — Zimbabwean music superstar Jah Prayzah has been forced to cancel his highly anticipated U.S. tour dates after a visa processing issue derailed his travel plans. In a heartfelt statement posted to his official social media channels, the singer confirmed that the scheduled shows for Washington D.C. on July 4 and Dallas on July 5 will no longer take place.

“I write this with a heavy heart,” Jah Prayzah stated, expressing disappointment over the sudden turn of events. He explained that although visa appointments were attended earlier in June, a technical issue on the application forms halted the process, requiring a complete restart. Efforts to secure new appointments before the tour dates were unsuccessful.

“The U.S. Consulate was supportive and tried to assist in every possible way… but some things are simply beyond anyone’s control,” said Jah Prayzah, rejecting rumors that the visas were outright denied. “That is not true but, unfortunately, changes nothing at this point.”

The cancelled performances were part of the Ndini Mukudzei World Tour and had drawn large interest from fans across the United States, many of whom had already purchased tickets and made travel arrangements. The artist assured supporters that full refunds will be issued, and new dates will be announced soon.

Despite the setback, the Canadian leg of the tour remains intact. Shows in Edmonton on July 11 and Toronto on July 12 will proceed as planned. “Everything is in place and we can’t wait to see you there,” Jah Prayzah confirmed.

The incident marks a rare disruption in the singer’s otherwise smooth international touring record and has sparked online discussions about visa access hurdles for African artists.

This development comes amid increased scrutiny of U.S. visa processes for entertainers from the Global South.

— ENDS —

