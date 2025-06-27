Mnangagwa Slams Councillors Over Nepotism While Elevating Own Allies To Key Positions…

By A Correspondent …

BULAWAYO – In a strikingly ironic address at the 4th All Councils Indaba held in Bulawayo on Thursday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa admonished local authorities to shun nepotism—despite persistent criticism over his own practice of promoting close allies and family members to influential positions in government.

Speaking before over 2,000 delegates from the country’s 92 local councils, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of putting citizens first in all council operations. He called on councillors to honour the mandate given to them by their constituents, stressing the need to focus on critical service areas such as waste management, housing, and transparency in governance.

“You came from the people, you were elected by the people… Whatever you do must be guided by the best interests of those who put you there,” he said.

He also challenged local authorities to monitor their performance rigorously and to act swiftly to prevent administrative collapse. “We should be able to intervene before systems collapse. That is only achievable if there is constant monitoring by leadership,” Mnangagwa said.

But it was his warning against nepotism in council hiring practices that raised eyebrows.

“Let us avoid nepotism when employing and make sure competent people are employed,” he stated—comments that stood in sharp contrast to his own record as President.

Critics have long pointed to Mnangagwa’s elevation of close relatives and loyalists into key government and parastatal positions as a hallmark of his leadership style. From family members appointed to diplomatic posts to trusted allies placed in powerful ministries and boards, Mnangagwa’s administration has often been accused of consolidating power through patronage, undermining the very meritocracy he now claims to champion.

Observers say the president’s remarks may ring hollow for Zimbabweans who continue to witness a widening gap between rhetoric and reality—especially as transparency and accountability remain elusive at the highest levels of leadership.

Meanwhile, the Indaba also featured the launch of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards and the Urban State Land Management Policy, aimed at improving transparency and standardising operations in urban councils—a move welcomed by many, but still overshadowed by the President’s contradictory message.

