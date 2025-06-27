Mutare’s Christmas Pass to Get Two New US$99 Million Traffic Interchanges

Tinotenda Hove – Construction has commenced on two state-of-the-art traffic interchanges along the Christmas Pass route in Mutare, at a total cost of US$99 million. The project, undertaken by Leengate Private Limited, is expected to be completed within 15 months.

The 31.2-kilometre development is being implemented through a public-private partnership between the Government of Zimbabwe and Leengate (Pvt) Ltd. The contractor is already on site, signaling the start of what is set to be a transformative infrastructure upgrade for the region.

Once completed, the interchanges are anticipated to significantly reduce road accidents, particularly those involving heavy trucks navigating the sharp curves of the Christmas Pass.

This initiative follows the recent commissioning of the US$88 million Trabablas Interchange in Harare, highlighting the government’s continued investment in modernising national road infrastructure.

