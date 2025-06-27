Nelson Chamisa Mourns Citizens Hero…

By Tinashe Sambiri

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has paid heartfelt tribute to the late Mafosi Mpofu, describing him as a true hero of the people’s struggle.

Speaking at Mpofu’s funeral on Thursday, Chamisa honoured the late activist as a dedicated leader who had committed his life to the cause of freedom and democracy.

“Consoling the Mpofu family and friends… We lost a community leader and citizens’ hero, Mafosi Mpofu — a committed freedom fighter and dedicated democracy warrior. You fought a good fight! Sizafika kuphela. Rest in power, Khulu!” Chamisa said.

Mpofu was known for his grassroots activism and unwavering commitment to democratic change, earning deep respect in both his community and the broader citizens’ movement.

