Pastor Charles Charamba Jets Into UK for First Shows In 2025

Charles Charamba in London

Gospel singers Charles Charamba and wife Olivia, have arrived in London.



They have a show in Leicester at the weekend, and below is the announcement.

[VIDEO TRANSCRIPT]

Location: Heathrow Airport, London

Date: Shortly before June 28th Thanksgiving Gala in Leicester

Interviewer:

We have the Charambas here! They’ve just touched down at Heathrow Airport, ahead of their performance at the Thanksgiving Gala in Leicester on the 28th of June. Welcome, Baba naMai Charamba!

Pastor Charles Charamba:

Thank you! As you can see, we’ve touched down. This is Heathrow.

Olivia Charamba (Mai Charamba):

And to all those who are UK-based — we are here for you!

Pastor Charles Charamba:

Saturday, this Saturday, the 28th of June. Come and holiday in Leicester with us!

Mai Charamba:

Please come. Thank you!

