Plot Underway to Smuggle Lungu’s Corpse To Zimbabwe, Says ‘Prophet’

Spread the love

LUSAKA – A self-styled prophet has sparked fresh controversy after claiming that a secret plot is underway to smuggle the body of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu to Zimbabwe for burial. In a dramatic video statement, the preacher—who has built a reputation on sensational spiritual declarations—warned that Lungu’s spirit would “refuse to rest” if he is not buried in his homeland. The self-proclaimed man of God insists that the plan to relocate the late president’s remains is already sealed, accusing the family of ignoring spiritual consequences and warning of ancestral retribution.

The following is the full text of his proclamation:

So it’s very important that I share with you what I saw. Those of you that follow me—not jealously—those of you that follow me know that anything I say happens, any prophecy that I give happens.

There is a plan. In fact, a grave is already being dug for Edgar Lungu in Zimbabwe, making it the third grave. A grave is being dug in Zimbabwe. There is a plan to have a secret burial for President Lungu. Remove him from South Africa. In fact, as I’m speaking right now, the deal has already been concluded. Remove him from South Africa. Take him secretly to Zimbabwe and bury him. This plan is on the way.

Now, please, I’m no longer going to beg the family to do the right thing. They must do what they want. But let me say this to you: I gave a prophecy a few months ago concerning a war that is coming from Zimbabwe into Zambia. And many of you said, “Ah, that’s a false prophecy. It didn’t happen.” It didn’t happen—if not for the intervention and a quick move by the army of Zambia. By now, Zambia would have been something else.

That’s why it’s very, very important to have people with knowledge in these offices. That’s why I applaud the appointment of the army commander, the ZAF commander, the ZNS commander. These guys have been the best appointment ever in the history of Zambia. Because they are prompt. They move. They moved and quickly intervened. And that war was aborted. And that was our prayer.

Now, this is about to happen. I’m telling you that what I’m telling you now is already a deal that is sealed—something that has been done already and sealed—that Lungu’s body must be moved from South Africa to Zimbabwe and be buried.

If you do this, Lungu will not rest in peace. Lungu will fight. And that fight is going to be against the family. I have been begging, I’ve been pleading as a spiritual man. Forget about your pastor, or your bishop, or your apostle—those people don’t have power. There is no single person or prophet in Zambia. All these are upcoming people. They don’t understand spirituality. They don’t go deeper in the realm of the spirit. Don’t allow yourself to be deceived.

Once you bury Lungu in Zimbabwe or South Africa, his spirit will not rest in peace. His spirit will come after the family.

May I beg you once again to take him to Zambia and bury him so that he can join his ancestors in peace. His spirit is roaming all around the place. His spirit is not resting. His ancestors are waiting for him. They are calling him. But you want to bury him and dash him off to another people’s ancestors.

This is going to be very painful. If you see this video, this is the first time I’m asking you: share this video. Let it get to the family. Let their hearts melt. Let them take away all the hatred, all the bitterness that they have against President HH. Let them remember that President HH treated their father well. Let them remember that President HH refused to revenge the things that their father did to him.

Let them know that this is not about HH. HH is a president. He will rule. His time to live will come. He will live. But where somebody is laid to join his ancestors is forever.

Don’t say, “Let’s go and bury him.” Anyone that gave you this advice does not understand the spirituality. “Let’s go and bury him so that when another president comes into power, we go and exhume him.” Please. You are disturbing the spirit. You are disturbing the ancestors.

Where you bury someone is supposed to be where he lies forever and ever. From there, his spirit favors the family. From there, his spirit protects the family.

Please, don’t take Edgar Lungu to Zimbabwe to bury him.

The government of Zimbabwe, we are watching. I’ve given this prophecy and everyone is watching. If you don’t change and allow this to happen, you have put your name in the bad history books of Zambia and in the bad history books of the whole world.

This is what I have to say, as for me.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...