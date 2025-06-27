Sad: ZUPCO Bus Collides With Lorry …

By A Correspondent

HARARE – Several people were injured in a serious head-on collision between a ZUPCO bus and a lorry along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare on Friday morning, according to reports by State media.

The accident occurred during peak hours, causing traffic delays and prompting an emergency response from police and paramedics.

Details around the exact number of injuries remain unclear, but witnesses described the scene as “horrific,” with passengers from both vehicles requiring urgent medical attention.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the crash or the condition of the injured. Investigations are ongoing.

