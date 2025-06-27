Stallion Bus Collides with Nhoro On Road To Mnangagwa’s Rural Area

Stallion Bus Crashes After Collision with Nhoro Along Zvishavane Route

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Zvishavane – A Stallion night bus travelling along the Zvishavane route suffered significant frontal damage after it reportedly struck a nhoro (eland), causing panic among passengers but no immediate fatalities.

Eyewitnesses say the accident occurred in the early hours of the morning when the large antelope suddenly ran across the road. “Stallion yarova nhoro kupinda muBus Zvishavane night bus,” wrote one witness who was on the scene shortly after the crash.

Images from the crash site show the bus with a completely shattered windscreen, and heavy impact marks to the front grill and bumper. The collision appears to have caused the front guard rails to bend inward, a sign of the force of the impact.

The nhoro reportedly entered through the shattered windscreen, injuring at least one crew member seated in the front. The condition of the animal was not immediately confirmed, but sources suggest it may have died on impact.

Passengers who were on board expressed gratitude for surviving the ordeal, with some alleging the driver was speeding on a poorly lit section of the road. The bus, registered under number plate ADB 3623, was en route to Bulawayo at the time of the incident.

This incident adds to the growing list of wildlife-related road accidents in the Midlands province, particularly during night travel.

More to follow.

