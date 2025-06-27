Suspected tobacco buyer fraudster issued with a warrant for arrest

By A Correspondent| A suspected fraudster Lilian Nyamasoka who is also the managing director of Shawashi Agri Private limited has been issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to appear in court on allegations of defrauding a Chinese investor of US$74 000.

Nyamasoka (42) was expected to appear before magistrate Appollonia Marutya facing fraud allegations but her name was called three times by a court orderly resulting in the issuance of warrant of arrest.

The complainant is Xingzhogi Enterprises, a duly registered company operating within the laws of the country and is being represented by Tang Zhonghua who is its Managing Director.

Nyamasoka is being charged together with her company Shawashi Agri (Pvt) Ltd ,which is into agriculture industry.

Allegations are that sometime in March 2024, the complainant wanted to purchase 12 600 kilograms of Cutrag tobacco for export.

lt is alleged that during the same period, the complainant engaged the accused for assistance in procuring the tobacco and the parties entered into a contract which was signed on 11 March 2024.

The complainant paid USD$74 322-36 to the accused as payment for the Cutrag tobacco and was issued with a commercial invoice dated 13 March 2024.

lt is alleged that after receipt of the funds, the accused misrepresented to the complainant that she had paid for the tobacco at Mashonaland Tobacco Company yet in actual fact and truth, she was aware that she intended to defraud the complainant.

The complainant made follow ups on the consignment but the accused became evasive and elusive prompting the complainant to make a police report.

The State alleges that investigations were carried into the matter and it was established that the accused did not make any payment to Mashonaland Tobacco Company as purported but she converted the complainant’s money to her own use.

As a result of the accused persons misrepresentation, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of USD$74 322-36 and nothing was recovered.

The State further alleged that on the second count of fraud, the complainant is Wang You You a Chinese national who is a site manager at Xingzhongji Enterprises.

It was alleged that sometime in March 2024, the complainant came to Zimbabwe where she was to be employed by Xingzhongji Enterprises and she required a work permit to work in Zimbabwe.

lt is alleged that during the same period, the complainant engaged the accused seeking assistance in acquiring a Zimbabwean work permit.

The accused allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that she had the capacity to process a work permit on behalf of complainant.

While acting on the misrepresentation, the complainant paid USD$1 500 to the accused as payment for the work permit.

lt is alleged that upon receipt of the funds, the accused became elusive and failed to provide the work permit as agreed and a police report was made.

Investigations were carried into the matter and it was revealed that the accused did not process the work permit but instead converted the money to her own use.

As a result of the accused person’s misrepresentation, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of USD$ 1500-00 and nothing was recovered.

